Welcome to Chess Cinema! In these videos you will not find an ordinary analysis of chess games. No. Here you will see the real thinking process of leading grandmasters. Grandmaster Dragan Solak, two times Turkish Champion, immediately after each played game creates a video in which he discusses his thoughts and ideas, as well as dilemmas that troubled him during the encounter. He pays special attention to his own mistakes and blunders. He films the video before he analyzes the game with the help of a chess engine. Now you too can use these materials for your training! In these presentations you will find the very thing that chess engines do not offer. Listening and watching a strong Grandmaster share his ideas is irreplaceable. Ambitious players are expected to pause the video from time to time and stop to think about the position before listening to the grandmaster's thinking process. Comparison of the thinking algorithm to the one of a grandmaster is the fastest road to improvement!